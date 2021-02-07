Chattisgarh CM To Visit Poll Bound Assam On Monday

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be on a day’s visit to poll-bound Assam on Monday.

This will be Baghel’s second visit to the state in a duration of two weeks as a senior observer for the upcoming assembly elections. He will be present in Jorhat’s Teok Town.

Baghel will engage with industry workers in Teok and address the Booth Sankalp Sibir. Baghel will return to Raipur on Monday evening.

Baghel will also review the preparations relating to poll preparedness by the Congress party.

Baghel is one of three senior observers of Congress party for Assam assembly election, besides former minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Mukul Wasnik and national secretary of INC Shakeel Ahmad Khan.