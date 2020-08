Three brown sugar containers and cash of Rs 5,590 were seized on Saturday after a successful operation by police near Chandika Mandir in Chaygaon.

Chaygaon police have arrested two individuals Amar Majumdar and Prakash Kalita of Ramupar, Bijoynagar.

The operation was carried out on the basis of a tip off on the charge of Chaygaon police.

A complaint has been filed against the two suppliers.