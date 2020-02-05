Chaygaon tense following recovery of 4 bombs

Sensation prevails at the Panikhaiti region in Chaygaon under Kamrup of Assam following the recovery of 4 bombs along with a pulsar bike from the residence of the village on Wednesday morning.

In a recent development it has come to know that, a family was brutally attacked by sharp weapons in the region and after the attack, the miscreants have left a pulsar bike along with the bombs in a bag.

The residents of the family named Budheswar Chaudhury and Rekha Chaudhury got injured due to the attack. However, the bomb disposal squad and police had taken the bombs to the Barhanti reserve in the Kukurmara region to dispose of the bombs. Moreover, it was suspected that these are hand made bombs.