Check Price Rise Of Essential Medicines: Assam CM To DCs

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has instructed all the Deputy Commissioners to regularly visit hospitals for better COVID management and ensure prices of essential medicines shouldn’t rise.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with all the Deputy Commissioners, senior officers of COVID management, SPs, Principals of Medical Colleges, Joint Director (Health) of various districts along senior officials in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister later in a series of tweets wrote: I have directed the DCs to make regular visits to hospitals and review infra & facilities provided to #COVID19 patients.

Sonowal also told them to ensure that the prices of essential medicines shouldn’t rise.

“The officials were also directed to regularly sanitise weekly markets and check price rise of essential medicines, along with other essential commodities,” Sonowal tweeted.

He also emphasised COVID awareness including tea garden areas. The Chief Minister instructed the power department to ensure the supply of electricity during the pandemic.

“I have also urged district admin officials to hold discussion with APDCL to ensure uninterrupted electricity. Further, the officials are directed to create necessary awareness regarding Covid in the tea garden areas,”