Checking Of Pollution Certificates To Be Resumed From Dec 31

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The transport department has notified the resumption of pollution certificates checking from January 2021 as the validity of all vehicular certificates that were earlier extended will be ending on December 31. It added that strict action will be taken if one fails to provide the same.

According to a District Transport Office (DTO) official, the department is all set to start checking for pollution certificates from January 2021. He also said that vehicles whose certificates have expired will have to get a new one at the earliest.

There are 38 permanent as well as mobile testing centres currently active in Guwahati. Citizens can get their vehicles checked there.

