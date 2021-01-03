Chennai: ITC Hotel Turns Into COVID Cluster After 85 Test +VE

As many as 85 persons, including staff in Chennai’s ITC Grand Chola, have tested positive for coronavirus since December 15, last year, forming a COVID cluster, news agency PTI reported.

Of the total of 609 samples collected so far, 85 were found to be positive for the virus.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has been instructed to carry out saturation testing of all the guests at the hotel, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan was quoted saying in the report.

ITC Grand Chola, in a release, said all events at the property had been conducted in adherence to the norms mandated by the authorities. Only 50 per cent capacity of the hall was being used to ensure maximum social distancing and safety, it added.

The first case was reported after a chef tested positive for the infection on December 15. Nearly 16 and 13 cases were reported on December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021.