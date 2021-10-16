Chennai Super Kings Lift Fourth IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became IPL champions for the fourth time, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in this season’s final in Dubai.

After the win, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said, “Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, to perform this well, it’s very difficult. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, it is KKR for the way they have played. I think the break helped them. Yes, we are the most consistent team looking at the stats but we have also lost finals. Not letting the opposition in is something we consciously wanted to improve. I hope CSK in the coming years will be known for that. We don’t really talk a lot. It’s more one-on-one. People are more open that way. The moment you talk in a team room there is a bit of pressure. You can’t deliver without a good team. We also have great individuals as well. I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now.”

Faf du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes, to help CSK post 192 for 3 after they were invited to bat.

Chasing a target of 193, KKR could manage 165 for 9 in their 20 overs with Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer hitting 51 and 50 respectively.

From 91 for no loss in the 11th over, KKR slumped to 125 for 8 in the 17th over in a dramatic batting collapse to lose the final. For CSK, Shardul Thakur took three wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Josh Hazlewood got two each.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the Orange Cap with 635 runs in 16 games. He was almost overtaken by Faf du Plessis tonight, who finishes the season with 633 off 16 games. The Purple Cap goes to RCB’s Harshal Patel, who has registered 32 wickets in 15 games.