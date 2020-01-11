‘Chhapaak’ off to a slow start!

Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited film Chhapaak is off to a slow start at the box office.

Chhapaak’s box office collections were marred by a combination of factors including its clash with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero and Rajinikanth’s Darbar.

Both the films have performed better than Chhapaak on the opening day.

Analysts estimated Chhapaak’s box office collection to be around Rs 6 crore on the opening day.

However, the movie reportedly made Rs 4.75-5 crore on its opening day.

Chhapaak was left far behind by Ajay Devgn’s new movie Tanhaji that made around Rs 16 crore on Day 1.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar has reportedly made Rs 36 crore on its opening day, leaving both these movies far behind.

Chhapaak made headlines after Padukone reached JNU to stand in solidarity with the students who were attacked on the premises of the university. She faced strong criticism from the ruling BJP and its supporters. Many supporters said that they have cancelled their tickets for the movie. It was later proven that most were sharing the same image of cancelled tickets.