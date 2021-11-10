Chhath Puja Celebrations In Guwahati: A Photo Series

Chhath Puja is a very popular and ancient Hindu Vedic festival. The Indian states of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and, Jharkhand, and the southern parts of Nepal celebrate this festival with immense joy and enthusiasm. Prayers during Chhath puja are dedicated to the solar deity, Surya, to show gratitude and thankfulness for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes.

The mother goddess, and Sun’s sister, Chhathi Maiya are worshipped as the Goddess of the festival. Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali, on the sixth day of the lunar month of Karthika (October–November) in the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat.

Today marks the auspicious day of Chhath Puja in India. Here’s a series of photos from the Chhath Puja celebration in Guwahati on the banks of the mighty river Brahmaputra.

Decorations of Chhath Puja near the Brahmaputra

Shopkeepers selling children’s items amid Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja in Guwahati

Huge gathering of devotees in a ferry

Beautiful diyas lit on the Brahmaputra banks

The Chhath Puja essentials