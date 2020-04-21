Chhattisgarh: 12-Year-Old Dies After Walking 150-km

A 12-year-old girl died after walking 150-km from Telangana to her native Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh amidst the lockdown. She desperately walked to reach her home and collapsed just an hour away from her village.

The girl, Jamlo Makdam who worked in chilly fields to earn for her family had set out a long journey on April 15, along with 11 others who worked with her on the chilly fields in Telangana. The group walked for three days, cutting through forests and avoiding the highway.

Jamlo suffered from stomach pain just when she was away from 14 km from home and she stopped walking on Saturday afternoon. Finally, her body was taken to her home in an ambulance.

Doctors later said that she suffered from severe dehydration and malnourishment. However, when tested for COVID-19, her tests came out negative. Doctors suspected that she too has suffered from electrolyte imbalance in her body.

The state government has announced Rs. 1 lakh compensation for the girl’s family.