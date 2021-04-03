Top StoriesNational

Chhattisgarh: 5 Security Personnel Killed, Dozens Injured in Naxal Attack

By Pratidin Bureau
0

In an unprecedented incident, five security personnel were killed and around 10 were left injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday.

Five security personnel died and around 10 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in jungles near Tarrem, Bijapur,” Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi told ANI.

After the encounter took place, an emergency meeting DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers was conducted.

“In an encounter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, initial reports indicate that three District Reserve Guard (DRG) and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been martyred, one Naxal has also been killed, the encounter is on,” said the CRPF.

As per DM Awasthi, the encounter broke out in the Tarrem area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

