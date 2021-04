Chhattisgarh Chief Minsiter Bhupesh Baghel received his first dose of vaccine against the COVID-19 virus on Friday at Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur.

“Vaccinated. In the war against COVID-19, I stand with every effort that has been made,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,30,60,542.