Chhattisgarh: Maoist IED Blast Leaves 1 Dead, 11 Others Injured

In a tragic incident, one person has died and at least 11 others were left injured after an IED blast blew up a vehicle they were travelling in at Dantewada district of Chattisgarh.

According to police, it was a command IED triggered by Maoists as were wires were found. They added that the Maoists may have mistaken the SUV to be a police vehicle and targeted it.

The incident took place at 7:30 am in the morning. A team of police rushed to the spot upon receiving intel and rescued the victims, who were mostly labourers.

“All of them were labourers and were going to Telangana from Balaghat (MP). No police vehicle is permitted on the under-construction route that connects Narayanpur to Dantewada. The driver was following Google map, so he entered that area and was targeted,” Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava.

Also Read: Fake Note Printing Racket Busted In Guwahati