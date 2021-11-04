NationalTop Stories

Chhattisgarh MLA Devvrat Singh Dies at 52

By Pratidin Bureau

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) legislator Devvrat Singh Passed away on Thursday morning following cardiac arrest, his family members said.

The 52-year-old leader was declared dead by doctors after he was taken to a hospital at Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, around 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

A close relative of the legislator, Sunil Singh while quoted by PTI said, “Singh complained of chest pain at around 1 am, following which he was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead.”

His final rites will be held later in the day in Khairagarh.

Singh left behind his son and a daughter.

The MLA had contracted the coronavirus infection in March when the budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was underway.

The four-time MLA, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, was first elected as legislator in 1995 on a Congress ticket from Khairagarh and the second time in 1998, in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh.

