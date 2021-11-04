Chhattisgarh MLA Devvrat Singh Dies at 52

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) legislator Devvrat Singh Passed away on Thursday morning following cardiac arrest, his family members said.

The 52-year-old leader was declared dead by doctors after he was taken to a hospital at Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, around 90 km from the state capital Raipur.

A close relative of the legislator, Sunil Singh while quoted by PTI said, “Singh complained of chest pain at around 1 am, following which he was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead.”

His final rites will be held later in the day in Khairagarh.

Singh left behind his son and a daughter.

The MLA had contracted the coronavirus infection in March when the budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly was underway.

The four-time MLA, who belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, was first elected as legislator in 1995 on a Congress ticket from Khairagarh and the second time in 1998, in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh.

