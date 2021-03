In a horrific fire incident, a child was burnt to death in a house set ablaze at Goroimari in Chhaygaon on Sunday.

As per sources, three houses were gutted down, wherein properties worth several lakhs have been destroyed. The cause of fire is yet to be known. An investigation is underway.

On the other hand, several houses caught fire in Guwahati’s Navagraha area late Sunday. More details awaited.