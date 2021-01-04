Top StoriesNational

Chhota Rajan, 3 Others Jailed For 2 Years In Extortion Case

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Gangster Chhota Rajan and three others were sentenced to two-year imprisonment by a Mumbai court in connection to an extortion case.  

Rajan has been accused of attempting to extort Rs 26 crore from a builder named Nandu Wajekar back in 2015.

According to details in the case, builder Nandu Wajekar had purchased a land in Pune in 2015 and Rs 2 crore was given to an agent named Parmanand Thakkar as commission.

Related News

‘CoWIN’ – The Official Vaccine App In India

AJYCP To Hold Statewide Anti-CAA Protest On Jan 9

World’s 1st Hospital Train “Lifeline…

JEE Advanced Dates To Be Announced On Jan 7

However, Thakkar demanded more money but Wajekar refused to entertain. Thakkar then approached Chhota Rajan who sent men to Wajekar’s office and demanded Rs 26 crore. They also threatened to kill Wajekar.

The arrestees in the case are – Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam alias Dadaya, Sumit Vijay Matre, and Chhota Rajan.

You might also like
Regional

Conrad Welcomes SC Coal Order

Technology

Facebook discontinues the ‘You are now connected on Messenger’ alert

Regional

Udalguri: Man Killed By Wild Elephants

Top Stories

Jharkhand: JMM Leader Shankar Ravani And Wife Murdered

Regional

Amit Shah can, Himanta can not contest!

National

India Registers 75,759 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hrs

Comments
Loading...