Chhota Rajan, 3 Others Jailed For 2 Years In Extortion Case

Gangster Chhota Rajan and three others were sentenced to two-year imprisonment by a Mumbai court in connection to an extortion case.

Rajan has been accused of attempting to extort Rs 26 crore from a builder named Nandu Wajekar back in 2015.

According to details in the case, builder Nandu Wajekar had purchased a land in Pune in 2015 and Rs 2 crore was given to an agent named Parmanand Thakkar as commission.

However, Thakkar demanded more money but Wajekar refused to entertain. Thakkar then approached Chhota Rajan who sent men to Wajekar’s office and demanded Rs 26 crore. They also threatened to kill Wajekar.

The arrestees in the case are – Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam alias Dadaya, Sumit Vijay Matre, and Chhota Rajan.