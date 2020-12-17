Chilahati-Haldibari Rail Link Restored After 55 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link between India and Bangladesh nearly after 55 years in a virtual meet held today.

The restoration of the trans-border railway line is expected to enhance connectivity to Assam and West Bengal from Bangladesh. The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link was part of the broad gauge main route from Kolkata to Siliguri.

Notably, the war of 1965 effectively cut off all the railway links. Initially, the rail link will facilitate the movement of goods cargo. Passenger movement will also commence on the development of infrastructure on both sides.

Speaking at the virtual meet, the Bangladesh PM said, “I pay deep homage to the 3 million martyrs who laid their lives. I pay tribute to the members of the Indian armed forces martyred in the 1971 war. I pay my gratitude to the govt and people of India who extended wholehearted support for the cause of our liberation.”

Modi, on the other hand, said, “Bangladesh is a significant pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. To strengthen relations with Bangladesh has been a priority for me since the first day,” said Modi.

“This year has been full of challenges due to the COVID19 pandemic. During this time, there has been good cooperation between our countries in the sphere of working with health professions, COVID19 vaccine etc,” he added.