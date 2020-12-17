NationalTop StoriesWorld

Chilahati-Haldibari Rail Link Restored After 55 Years

By Pratidin Bureau
130

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link between India and Bangladesh nearly after 55 years in a virtual meet held today.

The restoration of the trans-border railway line is expected to enhance connectivity to Assam and West Bengal from Bangladesh. The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link was part of the broad gauge main route from Kolkata to Siliguri.

Notably, the war of 1965 effectively cut off all the railway links. Initially, the rail link will facilitate the movement of goods cargo. Passenger movement will also commence on the development of infrastructure on both sides.

Related News

Delhi: A Protesting Farmer Dies due to Freezing Cold

Newly Elected Councils of BTC To Take Charge Today

BSF Kills 2 Terrorists at Indo-Pak Border

Farmers Protest: Sikh Priest Commits Suicide

Speaking at the virtual meet, the Bangladesh PM said, “I pay deep homage to the 3 million martyrs who laid their lives. I pay tribute to the members of the Indian armed forces martyred in the 1971 war. I pay my gratitude to the govt and people of India who extended wholehearted support for the cause of our liberation.” 

Modi, on the other hand, said, “Bangladesh is a significant pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. To strengthen relations with Bangladesh has been a priority for me since the first day,” said Modi.

“This year has been full of challenges due to the COVID19 pandemic. During this time, there has been good cooperation between our countries in the sphere of working with health professions, COVID19 vaccine etc,” he added.

You might also like
Regional

Congress releases manifesto ahead Panchayat Polls

Regional

Centre urges Assam to frame holistic export policy

Regional

If Himanta wants to become CM, he should join AIUDF: Ajmal

Regional

CISF jawan commits suicide at Guwahati airport

National

Prof Ganeshi Lal sworn in as new Governor of Odisha

Top Stories

APSC Job Scam: Rakesh Pal’s Bail Plea Rejected Again

Comments
Loading...