Chilarai Divas observed in Assam

The 511th birth anniversary of Mahabir Chilarai was observed as Chilarai Divas in different parts of Assam on Sunday. The All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) held programmes in lower Assam to mark the occasion.

Bir Chilarai (1510 – 1571 AD) – was a great general who belonged to the Koch royal dynasty of Assam. By his valour, he played a significant role in expanding the empire of his elder brother, Maharaja Nara Narayan.

An embodiment of valour and courage, #BirChilarai continues to inspire generations. Solemn tributes to the great Koch General on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/TTy08Rq9dJ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 9, 2020

The Koch dynasty set up their kingdom in the western part of Assam after the fall of Khen dynasty in 1498 AD and Chandan was crowned king of Kamata kingdom. Maharaja Chandan ruled for thirteen years but as he had no sons, after his death Viswa Singha was enthroned.

Meanwhile, Arjuna award winner Bhogeswar Baruah will be conferred with Bir Chilarai Award by the State Government today in the official celebration of Chilarai Divas in Bongaigaon.