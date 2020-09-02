Child Labour Issues Worsens In Assam

There is a widespread area of child abuse and that is child labour which continues to grow in Assam. In a shocking turn of events, a doctor and academic has been accused of allegedly pouring hot boiling water on the family’s 12-year-old domestic help.

The minor has suffered severe burns on the body leading to the wearing out of the skin and flesh. The accused in this connection are Dr. Siddhi Prasad Deori, a Milan Nagar- based doctor in Dibrugarh and his wife Mitali Konwar, the principal of Moran College.

The Child Welfare Committee finally rescued the 12-year-old child from the doctor’s house on August 29 and informed the Dibrugarh police. Despite of lodging a complaint against the accused, no arrest has been made till now.

An official of the welfare committee stated that the incident occurred on August 27 night, where the accused pour hot water while the minor was asleep. On seeing the minor in severe pain, the couple poured cold water on the body that lead to the peeling of the skin and flesh.

The minor hails from Jorhat and has been working as a domestic help at the accused family since last one and a half year.

In a similar incident in Golaghat a minor girl was rescued jointly today by the district child welfare committee, labour welfare committee, legal services authority and police.

According to the information received by the authorities on Tuesday, the owner Girish Gogoi, a resident of Golaghat’s Chadmari has been illegally keeping a minor as a forest worker in his household for a long time. The teenager was allegedly subjected to physical abuse by Gogoi.

In the complaint received, it has been stated the minor has been thrashed severely and Bhoot Jolokia (Ghost Chilli) has been rubbed on the minor girl’s face and body. After searching for a long time, the team finally rescued the minor in the backyard of the house.

Finally, the District Legal Services Officer (DLSO) filed a complaint against the householder.

So far three minors have been rescued from different parts of the district and have been sent to children’s homes according to child protection services’ protocols.

Additionally, an International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNICEF report published in June this year stated the COVID-19 pandemic crisis may push millions of more children into child labour including in countries like India. The situation continues to remain grim globally and across Assam.