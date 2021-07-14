Delhi | Post-COVID Symptoms are More Common in Children: Report

Children who have battled COVID are coming to hospitals in Delhi with post-COVID symptoms like gastric issues, headaches, brain fogging, shortness of breath, said reports. Apart from complaints of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MISC), experts are also seeing children, who had mild Covid and come to the hospital delaying recovery.

Dr. Rahul Nagpal, Director, Pediatrics, Fortis Hospital in Delhi said, “Fortunately, children did not have very severe Covid. We got a handful of patients who had congenital heart disease, some kidney disorders, severe asthma, or obesity who required hospitalization.”

“Post-Covid we are seeing multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It happens in one to two percent of cases, but that is also a huge number. With proper drugs and identification, it can be cured. Then there are lots of patients with diarrhea, fatigue, body ache, digestive issues,” he said.

The senior doctor said that some of the adolescents are coming with headaches, which might be the start of migraines in them. But it needs to be studied more. Since it has happened after Covid, it is felt that it is because of the infection, but it needs to be investigated.

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder-Director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals in Delhi, said that children are facing the issue of brain fogging and are unable to remember what they studied.

“They do not have much energy left, are stressed, anxious. Parents might confuse brain fogging with children trying to make excuses to not study or attend online classes but these are real symptoms,” he said as reported by India Today.

Bajaj also said that in children who had severe Covid, symptoms like shortness of breath, developing severe heart rate even while going to the toilet, severe headaches were found.

“These symptoms were found to be persisting for three to four months,” he added.

