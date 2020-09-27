World

China: 16 Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Coal Mine

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
50

Atleast 16 workers died after being trapped underground in a coal mine in China on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

According to state news agency, a conveyor belt caught fire early morning which produced dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Medical responders are at the scene fighting to save the life of a survivor who is rescued from the facility but in critical condition. The district government said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Related News

China: Fire At Huawei Factory, Three Dead

PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM Hold Bilateral Talks

Indo-Bangladesh Ties Built On Trust: Envoy

25 Killed In Ukraine Military Plane Crash

The facility, Songzao Coal Mine, is owned by state energy firm Chongqing Energy and located just outside the city of Chongqing. 

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced. Many such incidents were reported in the last few years.

You might also like
Regional

Assam Budget To be Tabled Today at 2 PM

Top Stories

Raha Toll Gate to remain shut indefinitely

Top Stories

20% Puja bonus for state-run tea gardens

Top Stories

Covid-19: Manipur Detects 117 New Cases

National

PM Modi To Launch Throughput COVID-19 Testing Facilities Tomorrow

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 | England inches closer to Top 16 as competition intensifies

Comments
Loading...