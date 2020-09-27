China: 16 Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Coal Mine

Atleast 16 workers died after being trapped underground in a coal mine in China on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

According to state news agency, a conveyor belt caught fire early morning which produced dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Medical responders are at the scene fighting to save the life of a survivor who is rescued from the facility but in critical condition. The district government said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The facility, Songzao Coal Mine, is owned by state energy firm Chongqing Energy and located just outside the city of Chongqing.

Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced. Many such incidents were reported in the last few years.