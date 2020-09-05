China Abducts 5 Persons From Arunachal Pradesh

One of the five missing youths

In a shocking development, five people from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been abducted by Chinese PLA.

This has been confirmed by Congress MLA from Pasighat West Assembly constituency, Ninong Ering.

In a tweet, he wrote, “SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).”

The MLA also added, “Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina.”

As reported, it all started when Prakash Ringling – brother of Prasad Ringling, one of the five missing youths – posted on social media about the incident involving abduction of five youths under Nacho circle along the McMahon Line in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

It must be noted that China, after a short hiatus, has once again started its illegal expansionist plans along the eastern part of the border it shares with India. The Asian giant anyway considers Arunachal Pradesh a part of Tibet, and even calls it ‘Eastern Tibet’.