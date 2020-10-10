“China Amassed 60,000 Soldiers On India’s Northern Border” – Pompeo

Returning from Tokyo, where he attended the second Quad ministerial with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in a couple of interviews in the US made certain important remarks on India.

In almost all the interviews, Pompeo took a jibe at China and the Chinese Communist Party, besides highlighting how big a threat China has become in the Asia-Pacific, South China Sea and Eastern Ladakh.

Referring to the Indo-China clash in the Eastern Ladakh area, he reportedly said, “The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border.”

In one of the interviews, he reportedly observed, “They see, the people of their (Quad) nations understanding that we all slept on this for too long. For decades, the West allowed the Chinese Communist Party to walk all over us. The previous administration bent a knee, too often allowed China to steal our intellectual properties and the millions of jobs that came along with it. They see that in their country too.”

“But they’ve all seen it, whether it’s the Indians, who are actually having a physical confrontation with the Chinese up in the Himalayas in the northeastern part of India, the Chinese have now begun to amass huge forces against India in the north whether it’s the Australians who did the simple thing of saying the Chinese screwed this deal up with the virus, and we’d like to understand what happened and said we ought to have a full investigation, and in exchange for that, the Chinese Communist Party began to extort, coerce, bully the Australians,” he also said.