China Bans BBC World News

In an apparent palpable move, China has banned Britain’s BBC World News from airing in the country, days after British media regulator, Ofcom, withdrew a license for China Global Television Network (CGTN), to broadcast in the UK.

China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) claimed that BBC had “seriously violated” the country’s broadcasting rules, adding that “news should be truthful and fair” and not “harm China’s national interests.” It also criticized the global network for its reporting on coronavirus and the persecution of ethnic minority Uighurs.

Meanwhile, BBC had issued a statement after then ban saying that it was “disappointed” by the decision.

‘We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action. The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour,” BBC said.

It may be noted that BBC was already not generally viewable in China except for some hotels, businesses and residential compounds for foreigners.

Last week, Ofcom had revoked the license of CGTN after it found that their license was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd. They were also found to be in violation of British broadcasting regulations last year for airing the allegedly forced confession of UK citizen Peter Humphrey, BBC stated.