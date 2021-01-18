China Builds Village In Disputed Region Of Arunachal: Report

Taking huge concerns on the Indo-China border standoff, the ministry of external affairs on Monday responded to a report which states that China had built a village in a disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh saying that India is constantly monitoring all developments that affect national security and territorial integrity.

The neighbouring country built a new village, located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, in the Upper Subansiri district, consisting of 101 homes, in Arunachal Pradesh, about 4.5 km within Indian territory of the de facto border, NDTV reported while showing satellite images from Planet Labs.

According to an authentic online map of the Surveyor General of India, which is used by the government as its official map, the area clearly lies well within Indian territory.

Pic Courtesy : NDTV

Reacting to reports of China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that, “We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India.” The official added that China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years.

“In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border. The government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh,” he further said.

Pic Courtesy : NDTV

This development comes on the heels of the White House on January 14 releasing a declassified document asserting that India has the capacity to counter border provocations by China. The document, which runs into 10 pages, was recently declassified in part by US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

The document said, “India maintains the capacity to counter border provocations by China,” adding “India remains preeminent in South Asia and takes the leading role in maintaining Indian Ocean security, increases engagement with Southeast Asia, and expands its economic, defence, and diplomatic cooperation with other US allies and partners in the region.”

“A strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, would act as a counterbalance to China,” it further added.