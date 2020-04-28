China Concerned On ICMR’s Decision to Return Rapid Test Kits

China has expressed concern over the rapid anti-body test kits after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the results are not satisfactory and asked the state governments to return the Chinese made test kits.

ICMR on Monday asked the state governments to return the test kits brought from two Chinese firms Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics after several questioned the efficacy of the kits.

In a statement issued by the ICMR, it stressed that rapid anti-body testing kits should be used only for surveillance and said it had evaluated the kits from Wondfo and Livzon in field conditions.

After the ICMR’s decision, China on Tuesday said that its products meet quality standards and are exported to many other countries.

The spokesperson of Chinese Embassy Ji Rong in a statement said that the quality of medical products exported from China is prioritized. It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as faulty and look at issues with pre-emptive prejudice.

He further stated that both Wondfo and Livzon had clarified that their testing kits had been certified by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), meet the quality standards China and importing countries, and had also been validated and approved by ICMR through the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

India has placed orders for hundreds of thousands of testing kits and millions of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits with Chinese firms.

Assam has also bought 50,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits apart from rapid test kits from Guangzhou city in China.

The PPEs have been imported from China to be used by the doctors and nurses while fighting against COVID19 in the state.