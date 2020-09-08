China Confirms Missing Arunachal Youths Found

By Pratidin Bureau
Union minister Kiren Rijiju today informed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has confirmed the five civilians who went missing from Arunachal Pradesh last week have been found on China’s side.

Confirming the information on Twitter, Rijiju said, “China’s PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side.

“Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority are being worked out”, the tweet added.

The five civilians went missing on Friday from the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh. The missing persons were working as porters and guides for the Indian Army and went missing while going for hunting in a jungle.

