CHINA: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 722

The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 722 on Saturday, surpassing the toll from the SARS outbreak on the mainland and Hong Kong almost two decades ago.

According to the regional Health Commission, another 86 people died from the virus in central Hubei province, where the disease emerged in December. The commission also confirmed another 3399 new cases. There are now more than 34,598 confirmed infections across the country. There are 27,657 suspected cases of the disease.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a disease in the same family as the new coronavirus, left nearly 650 people dead in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Meanwhile, the United States has offered up to 100 million US dollars to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States will provide assistance either directly or through multilateral organizations.