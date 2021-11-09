NationalTop StoriesWorld

China Delivers Most Advanced Warship To Pak; Eyes On India

By Pratidin Bureau

China delivered to Pakistan the largest and most advanced warship, a frigate with stealth capabilities, it has ever manufactured as Beijing and Islamabad continue to strengthen their military capabilities against regional rival, India on Monday.

Chinese state media reported the commissioning of the warship, quoting local and Pakistani officials, listing the vessel’s advanced capabilities, and noting that the delivery highlights Sino-Pakistan “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”.

According to reports, the PNS Tughril is the first of the four Type 054 frigates being constructed for the Pakistan Navy.

As per the state-run tabloid, Global Times, “…ship is a technologically advanced and highly capable platform with enormous surface-to-surface, surface-to-air and underwater firepower, besides extensive surveillance potentials”.

The frigate has been designed and built China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) and was delivered to the Pakistan Navy in a commissioning ceremony in Shanghai, the tabloid reported, quoting a CSSC statement, issued on Monday.

PLA Naval Research Academy told media that compared to previous Chinese frigates, the new ship has better air defence capability, as it is equipped with an improved radar system and a larger amount of missiles with a longer range.

“The completion and the delivery of the vessel is another major achievement of China-Pakistan friendship, and will further enhance the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries,” the CSSC said.

