China: Fire At Huawei Factory, Three Dead

A huge fire broke out on Friday at an unfinished research facility in the city of Dongguan, leaving three people dead. It was known later that the facility belongs to tech giant Huawei.

According to the city government, the fire had started at a building where Huawei is developing a research base. They added that all construction workers have been evacuated and an investigation is launched.

Three people were found dead in the building who were identified as employees of the industrial park management company.

A total of around 140 firefighters reached the spot and successfully extinguished the blaze.

Huawei, in a statement, said the building was a “steel structure, and has not yet been put to use”.