China Floods: Death Toll Touches 33, 8 Missing

The death toll in central China’s flash floods triggered by the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years has reached 33 with eight people missing.

As per reports, the torrential rain has affected nearly three million people in Henan province and a total of 3,76,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places.

State-run Xinhua news agency reported that rainwater has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops, causing a direct economic loss of about 1.22 billion yuan.

Moreover, Henan with its provincial capital Zhengzhou, a metropolis of 12.6 million, with its public avenues and subway tunnels getting submerged with surging waters.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) blasted a damaged dam to divert the surging waters of a flooded river after the province received the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years.