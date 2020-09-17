“China Illegally Occupies Parts of Ladakh” – Rajnath Singh

While making a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on India’s clash with China in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the upper house that China was in illegal occupation of around 38,000 square kilometre of India’s territory in Ladakh.

Singh reportedly said, “China continues to be in illegal occupation of approx 38,000 sq km in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in PoK to China.”

“China also claims approximately 90,000 sq km of Indian territory in the eastern sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had told Lok Sabha that “China has been conveyed that any attempt to “unilaterally” change the status quo along the LAC is not at all acceptable.”