China May Use COVID-19 Vaccine From November

The COVID-19 vaccine may be available for use by the general public in the month of November in China, a Reuters report said.

The report quoted the China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief biosafety expert Guizhen Wu as saying that the “Phase 3 clinical trials were proceeding smoothly.”

It must be mentioned that China has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials.

While three vaccines are being developed by a unit of state pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and U.S.-listed Sinovac Biotech under the state’s emergency use programme, the fourth vaccine is being developed by CanSino Biologics, which was approved for use by the Chinese military in June.