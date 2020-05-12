China reports 16 new coronavirus cases

China reported one new Coronavirus case and 15 asymptomatic infections on Monday. The development came a day after a fresh COVID-19 cluster emerged in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), one imported case was recorded in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Monday. However, no local infections were reported.

Chinese experts are reassuring the public over concerns regarding a potential second wave of the epidemic, after clustered infections of COVID-19 have re-emerged in two provinces.