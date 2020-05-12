World

China reports 16 new coronavirus cases

By Pratidin Bureau
0

China reported one new Coronavirus case and 15 asymptomatic infections on Monday. The development came a day after a fresh COVID-19 cluster emerged in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), one imported case was recorded in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Monday. However, no local infections were reported.

Chinese experts are reassuring the public over concerns regarding a potential second wave of the epidemic, after clustered infections of COVID-19 have re-emerged in two provinces.

You might also like
National

One-month extension for Clause 6 Committee

National

Nirav Modi produced In London Court

National

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark following heavy rainfall

Regional

GU 3rd Sem Pol Sc. Exam cancelled

National

SC to decide fate of rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs

National

ISL 2020 Final: ATK beats Chennaiyin FC

Comments
Loading...