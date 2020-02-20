China Reports Drop in Cases of Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak in China is seen stabilizing after a dramatic drop in new cases although scientists reported the new virus may spread even more easily than previously believed.

China’s central Hubei province had 349 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, down from 1,693 a day earlier and lowest since January 25. The death due to the novel Coronavirus rose by 108, down from 132 the previous day, bringing to total in China to over 2100 deaths and 74,000 cases.

After the new virus outbreak, China is struggling to get its economy back on track after imposing severe travel restrictions to contain a virus that emerged in the central province of Hubei late last year.

According to reports, six people have died from the disease beyond mainland China, and the governments around the world are trying to prevent it from spreading into a global pandemic.

Moreover, hundreds of passengers trundled off a cruise ship in Japan on Wednesday after being held on board in quarantine for more than two weeks, as criticism mounted of Japan’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Japanese authorities announced 79 new cases even as passengers rolled their luggage off the Diamond Princess Cruise liner, bringing the total to at least 620.

The Diamond Princess has been quarantined near Tokyo since Feb. 3, initially with about 3,700 people aboard. The rapid spread of the disease onboard led to criticism of the Japanese authorities just months before Japan is due to host the Olympics.