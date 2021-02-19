Chinese Media Releases Video Of Galwan Valley Clash

A Chinese state media posted a video of last year’s Galwan Valley clash on Twitter where hundreds of Indian and Chinese soldiers are seen confronting each other.

This come just after China officially acknowledged it also suffered casualties in the violent faceoff, and named four officers and soldiers who died in the border clash. India however said over 30 Chinese soldiers were killed.

In a tweet by the Chinese state media analyst, Shen Shiwei, alleged that Indian troops “trespassed into Chinese territory”.

Watch the video here –