Chinese Soldier Captured In Ladakh Was Carrying Sleeping Bag, Mobile

A Chinese soldier who was apprehended by the Indian Army on October 19 after he strayed into India’s Ladakh sector was found to be carrying a military sleeping bag, a storage device and a mobile phone along with a charger.

“The PLA soldier was apparently moving from one location to another on the Chinese side of the LAC when he lost his way. He was carrying a sleeping bag, a storage device, his military identity card and a mobile with a charger. He was released after a thorough interrogation and completion of the necessary formalities,” government sources told ANI.

Corporal Wang Ya Long had strayed across the Line of Actual Control into Indian territory in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh and was apprehended by the Army on Monday. He was handed back to China on Tuesday night.

As per report, he was thoroughly checked and questioned by the Indian army as per protocols before being handed over to China.

According to army sources, the Chinese soldier was “provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.”

India and China are expected to hold military talks soon. Dates for the same has not been announced yet.