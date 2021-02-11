Top StoriesRegional

Chirang: Amit Shah Meets Koch-Rajbongshi Leader

By Pratidin Bureau
112

In poll-bound Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the chief of Greater Coochbehar Peoples’ Association Ananta Roy in Chirang to discuss issues related to the welfare of the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

Addressing the media, Roy said after talking to the Union Minister he is hopeful that the long-pending demands of the Koch-Rajbongshis will be finally considered. Furthermore, Shah has assured a package would be announced for the Rajbongshis after the state polls.

“All our pending demands were discussed at the meeting, and now I can only say that good days are ahead for the Koch-Rajbongshi community,” Roy was quoted saying in a PTI report.

Related News

Axom Nagarik Samaj Slams BJP For Unfulfilled Promises

Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry From India, 19 Other Countries

Patharkandi Congress Leader Arrested In Guwahati

Huge Motivation For Me: Hima Das On Being Appointed DSP

Shah was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP president Ranjeet Dass to Roy’s residence.

The Koch-Rajbongshis along with five other communities in Assam has long been demanding the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Who are Jahnabi Saikia and Pranamoy Rajguru?

National

Nation-wide Bank Strike on November 26

Regional

Darjeeling: BJP MP Denies Exclusion of 1Lakh Gorkhas from NRC

Regional

One arrested for Defaming ‘Pratidin Time’ Editor-In-Chief

Regional

CAA row: BJP MLAs to meet CM Sonowal

Regional

Assam Sahitya Sabha prepares Language policy

Comments
Loading...