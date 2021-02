Basugaon police during the wee hours of Saturday nabbed a former NDFB ultra with an ivory tusk and active ammunition in Chirang’s Duligaon.

Acting on inputs from the intelligence, the police officials launched a search operation that led to the recovery of 105 active bullets and an ivory tusk of an elephant.

The apprehended former NDFB insurgent has been identified as one Janan Narzary.

Further investigation is underway.