Top StoriesRegional

Chirang: Missing Student’s Body Recovered

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
40

The body of Sanjay Basumatari (18), a missing student, was recovered today.

On August 24, Sanjay Basumtari and Tituraj Daimari, two students of Ranighat in Chirang’s Panibari area, fell in the river while taking a bath.

Tituraj’s body was later recovered during an SDRF operation earlier, but Sanjay’s was still missing. Both, NDRF and SDRF forces conducted an operation in search of Sanjay and found his body today.

Related News

“Agro Sector In NE Crucial For Post Covid Economy”: Dr…

Assam: Reshuffle Of Police Officers

Former CM Tarun Gogoi Admitted To GMCH

Kokrajhar Reports COVID-19 Death Today

A tractor driver while picking up sand and gravel stones at Dakua Ghat had spotted the body of Sanjay.

You might also like
Regional

Manipur Man Dies After Saving a Drowning Girl

National

Protected status for Necropolises in UP & Mizoram

Regional

Kokrajhar: One dies of COVID-19

Top Stories

Regional

Midday Meal Protest Baseless: Siddhartha Bhattacharyya

National

Naveen Patnaik sworn-in as Odisha CM

Comments
Loading...