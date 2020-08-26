Chirang: Missing Student’s Body Recovered

The body of Sanjay Basumatari (18), a missing student, was recovered today.

On August 24, Sanjay Basumtari and Tituraj Daimari, two students of Ranighat in Chirang’s Panibari area, fell in the river while taking a bath.

Tituraj’s body was later recovered during an SDRF operation earlier, but Sanjay’s was still missing. Both, NDRF and SDRF forces conducted an operation in search of Sanjay and found his body today.

A tractor driver while picking up sand and gravel stones at Dakua Ghat had spotted the body of Sanjay.