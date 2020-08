A poacher found with ten kilogrammes worth of two ivory tusks has been arrested on Sunday in the Indo-Bhutan borders.

Besides the two ivories, a mobile phone and raincoat have been recovered from the accused.

The Chirang police have arrested the accused poacher Allan Basumatary in the Dadgiri area. Basumatary belongs from two number Khagrabari.

Basumatary has been involved in wildlife organ smuggling business.