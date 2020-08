The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a poacher from the Indo-Bhutan border at Bijni in Chirang district on Thursday night. The poacher was nabbed from Manas National Park in an operation launched by the SSB.

The poacher Dharma Hajong (32) hails from I Love You market in Bijni.

The SSB also seized one gun and arms used in poaching.

A team of 7 poachers has camped at Kuklung range when the SSB arrested the poacher. However, the 6 others have fled from the scene.