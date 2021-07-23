Chirang Police Recovers 42 Assam Children from Sikkim

In a massive operation launched by Chirang Police, 42 children of Assam have been recovered from Sikkim. The operation was being carried out since one month.

According to police, the children are being brought to Assam via Alipurduar.

The children will be brought to Assam Administrative Staff College and will interact with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A meeting will be held at the Staff College in the presence of the Chief Minister to discuss the increasing cases of Child Trafficking. The meeting will also be attended by the high-ranking police officers including the DGP and officials of different departments.

During the course of the interaction with the children, the Chief Minister will also discuss as how these children could be rehabilitated.

The children recovered from Sikkim are aged between 7-10 years.

