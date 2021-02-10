Chirang: Three Poachers Nabbed With Handmade Guns

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
44

Three poachers have been arrested with handguns from the Amteka Range area of the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the forest protection force conducted an investigation and apprehended three persons from the area.

As per sources, the arrested poachers have been identified as Manishwar Basumatari (30), Failao Basumatari (28) and Khanjit Gayari (35).

Related News

Assam: Mandatory COVID Tests On-Arrival To Be Withdrawn

Mahua Moitra’s Remarks On Ex-CJI Creates Ruckus In Lok Sabha

SC Issues Notice To Centre On Petition To Define…

420 E-Hospitals Established Under Digital India initiative

Furthermore, three handguns (rifles) were also recovered from the poachers

Moreover, the forest department sources said that the arrested poachers belong from Malivita village under Amguri police station.

You might also like
Regional

Silchar: 1000 COVID Vaccines Destroyed

Business

Reliance JIO Becomes India’s No. 2 Telecom Company

Regional

Ajanta Neog, Rajdeep Gowala to Join BJP Tomorrow

Regional

Guwahati sets up 60 all women polling booths

Technology

Satellite for Free Global Wi-Fi Service launched

National

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 10 Bodies Recovered, Rescue Ops On

Comments
Loading...