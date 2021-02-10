Chirang: Three Poachers Nabbed With Handmade Guns

Three poachers have been arrested with handguns from the Amteka Range area of the Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the forest protection force conducted an investigation and apprehended three persons from the area.

As per sources, the arrested poachers have been identified as Manishwar Basumatari (30), Failao Basumatari (28) and Khanjit Gayari (35).

Furthermore, three handguns (rifles) were also recovered from the poachers

Moreover, the forest department sources said that the arrested poachers belong from Malivita village under Amguri police station.