Amid polling for the second phase of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a hostile situation has erupted in Chirang’s Duttapur between the workers of United People’s Party Liberal and Bodoland People’s Front.

Police personnel had to shoot fire in the air to control the unruly violent workers.

The polling is underway in both districts since 7 am today.