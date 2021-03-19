Top StoriesNationalWorld

Chris Gayle Thanks PM Modi For COVID Vaccines To Jamaica

By Pratidin Bureau
17

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping Jamaica by providing COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

As part of the Vaccine Maitri initiative aimed to assist countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Made-in-India vaccines reached Jamaica last week.

“Honourable Prime Minister Modi, people of India and Government of India, I want to thank you for the donation of vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it, thank you so much. India I will be seeing you soon and thanks once again,” Gayle said in a video posted on Friday by the official Twitter handle of India in Jamaica.

Related News

Election 2021: AGP Candidate Kalpana Patowary Files…

Youth Should Actively Participate in Politics: Rahul Gandhi

Farmers’ Protest Wont Affect Polls: Narendra Singh Tomar

Assam Election: Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Assam on March 21

Earlier this week, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica.

Jamaica had also thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines. In a tweet, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness had said, ” I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support.”

Last week, former West Indies cricketers Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams, and Ramnaresh Sarwan had thanked PM Modi for helping the Caribbean countries by providing Covid-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

In March, Antigua and Barbuda received 1,75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of which 40,000 were donated to the country under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative. (ANI)

You might also like
National

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel Tests COVID+

Top Stories

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2020 Announced In 20 Languages

Regional

Dibrugarh: Indigo, Vistara Cancel Flights for Bad Weather

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee unveils ‘Gali Guleiyan’ first look

National

Tense Situation Prevails in Golaghat after Unidentified Person Spotted

Environment

When schoolgirl Greta rejects Rs 35 lakh award

Comments
Loading...