Christmas to celebrate across the World today

A number of people from the Christian community thronged the decked up churches in different cities on Christmas Eve to attend the midnight mass.

Wearing their choicest attire, devotees, along with their family members and friends, sung carols and read the story of Jesus Christ’s birth from the Bible in various cities, including Goa, Bengaluru, and the national capital.

People gathered in huge numbers to attend the midnight mass at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji, Goa, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi and Bengaluru’s St. Francis Xavier’s Cathedral. In the north Indian hill town Dharmashala, Christians, Buddhists, and Hindus, among people of other religions celebrated Christmas at St. John’s Church in the Wilderness in Mcleodganj.

Like every year, various Christmas programs are being organised in different parts of the Guwahati. The Christ Church, Panbazar and the Guwahati Baptist Church also have their special prayers on the occasion of Christmas.

The commercial establishments too have geared up with special offers and perks to welcome this season celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ in Guwahati.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.