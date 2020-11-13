Top StoriesRegional

CID Begins Probe Into Death Of Journalist Parag Bhuyan

By Pratidin Bureau
Crime Investigation Department (CID) has commenced the investigation into the death of journalist Parag Bhuyan who was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night near his home in Tinsukia. He succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital in Dibrugarh.

A team of CID sleuths led by SSP Bibekananda Das along with DSP Pradip Kumar Das and CID Inspector Jitesh Barman have reached Tinsukia today (Friday) and has begun the probe.

This was informed by a press release issued by the CM’s office on Friday.

Additionally, a team from Forensic Science Laboratory also reached the district to assist in the investigation. The team comprises of Senior Scientific Officer & in-charge Dr Partha Pratim Dev Sarma, Junior Scientific Officer Arup Manta and Laboratory Technician Haren Das.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a CID probe into the death of the journalist.

It was suspected that he was attacked by miscreants as he had brought many corruptions of political leaders to light. The vehicle which killed Bhuyan has been seized and the driver arrested.

