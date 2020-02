The CID on Wednesday launched operation at Kamakhya Devalaya as allegations have been made of huge financial anomalies of central government funds.

Many members of the Kamakhya Debutter Board are allegedly involved in the scam. The CID launched operations in the board members house.

The CID also launched operations at three members of the board last week namely Riju Sarma, Pranab Sarma, and Nabakanta Sarma.

Today, the CID started its search operation at Mohit Sarma’s house.