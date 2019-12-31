CID to move Shrinkhal Chaliha To Barpeta

Vir Lachit Sena Activist Shrinkhal Chaliha who is in CID custody will be moved to Barpeta for some unknown reason.

Shringkhal was sent to two-day CID custody on Saturday last and will be taken to Barpeta today. However, the reason for moving him from Guwahati has not yet stated by the CID.

The activist was sent to the judicial custody by the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) Court where he was produced on Monday when the term of his CID custody ended

It may be mentioned here that Chaliha was arrested following the widespread protests against the CAA across the State. He was arrested at Borboruah in Dibrugarh district on December 23. Later, Chaliha was brought to Guwahati.

On Saturday last, he was produced at court where CID sought three-day custody but the court has given him two-day CID custody.